Indore: 4 Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Bike, SUV In Rajendra Nagar

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured after a bus hit a bike and an SUV in the Rajendra Nagar area on Friday. It is said that the bus was being driven recklessly due to which the accident happened. The police have registered a case against the errant bus driver and started a search for him.

According to the police, the incident took place near Gamlewali Puliya when a passenger bus which runs between Indore and Mhow first hit a bike injuring two persons and later it hit an SUV. It is said that two persons sitting on the bus were also injured in the accident. The police have sent the injured persons to the hospital and registered a case against the driver on the complaint of the SUV owner. The investigation is on to know the exact circumstances of the accident.

Traffic constable awarded for dedication towards work

FP Photo

Additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria awarded traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa for his hard work and dedication towards managing traffic at Palasia Square on Thursday evening.

Kachhawa was deployed at the busiest square for traffic management and was found to be energetic by the officer. For his dedication, he was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 500 by the officer. It is noteworthy that Sumant also makes people aware of following traffic rules through various social media platforms. He also helps the elderly people, who are crossing the roads during heavy traffic pressure in the city.