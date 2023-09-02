 Indore: 4 Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Bike, SUV In Rajendra Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 4 Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Bike, SUV In Rajendra Nagar

Indore: 4 Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Bike, SUV In Rajendra Nagar

The police have registered a case against the errant bus driver and started a search for him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured after a bus hit a bike and an SUV in the Rajendra Nagar area on Friday. It is said that the bus was being driven recklessly due to which the accident happened. The police have registered a case against the errant bus driver and started a search for him.

According to the police, the incident took place near Gamlewali Puliya when a passenger bus which runs between Indore and Mhow first hit a bike injuring two persons and later it hit an SUV. It is said that two persons sitting on the bus were also injured in the accident. The police have sent the injured persons to the hospital and registered a case against the driver on the complaint of the SUV owner. The investigation is on to know the exact circumstances of the accident.

Traffic constable awarded for dedication towards work

FP Photo

Additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria awarded traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa for his hard work and dedication towards managing traffic at Palasia Square on Thursday evening.

Kachhawa was deployed at the busiest square for traffic management and was found to be energetic by the officer. For his dedication, he was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 500 by the officer. It is noteworthy that Sumant also makes people aware of following traffic rules through various social media platforms. He also helps the elderly people, who are crossing the roads during heavy traffic pressure in the city.

Read Also
Indore Weather: City Seeing March-like Conditions In September
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: RBI Chief’s Request To Chappan Dukan Shopkeepers, 'Accept Only Digital Payments'

Indore: RBI Chief’s Request To Chappan Dukan Shopkeepers, 'Accept Only Digital Payments'

Indore: Disabled And Transgenders Sing National Anthem At Collectorate

Indore: Disabled And Transgenders Sing National Anthem At Collectorate

Indore: 4 Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Bike, SUV In Rajendra Nagar

Indore: 4 Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Bike, SUV In Rajendra Nagar

MP Election 2023: Police Commissioner, Collector Inspect Polling Booths

MP Election 2023: Police Commissioner, Collector Inspect Polling Booths

Indore: Licenced Pistol, ₹1 Lakh Stolen By Breaking Windshield Of Car

Indore: Licenced Pistol, ₹1 Lakh Stolen By Breaking Windshield Of Car