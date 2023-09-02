Indore Weather: City Seeing March-like Conditions In September

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long break in rains and rise in temperature has left Indoreans desperately waiting for the Rain God to shower his blessings as the day temperature touched almost 33 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.

The day temperature has increased by four degrees Celsius in two days while the night temperature is also increasing simultaneously, giving a feeling of March-like weather conditions in the middle of the monsoon season.

However, the Meteorological Department officials offered no relief as there is no chance of any new spell of showers soon.

According to officials, there are chances of a drop in temperature by one-two degrees Celsius only if any local conditions affect the weather but the change would be temporary.

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature in the city has also been increasing as it is hovering close to normal temperature.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 1-2 degrees in the coming days,” Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 32.9 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above normal while the night temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius which was normal.

