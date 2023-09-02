MP: Angry Farmers Thrash Power Staff After Requests Seeking Uninterrupted Electricity To Irrigate Paddy Not Met; 1 Dead, Several Injured

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): One died and several were injured after a scuffle broke out between farmers and employees of electricity department late night on Friday in Dabra. The farmers attacked them with sticks and the power staff retaliated in defence. Notably, the farmers had gone to the electricity department office seeking uninterrupted power to irrigate their paddy crops-- which is on the verge of damage, due to scanty rainfall this season.

Dabra Dehat police station has registered a cross case against more than 40 villagers of the three villages.

According to information, due to less rainfall in Dabra Bhitarwar zone of the district, the standing paddy crops have reached the verge of drying up. With no help from the state Water Resources Department, the farmers in the region are left with only one option--tubewell irrigation. For this, they require uninterrupted electricity. On Friday late night, when farmers of Jaravani, Barua and Nunhari villages, reached the power house located on Nonn river, both the parties entered into an argument. Furious villagers thrashed the power staff with sticks, the employees retaliated.

During the fight, people from both the sides were seriously injured. One person died during treatment in Gwalior. While the treatment of some people is going on in the district hospital. A seriously injured youth Mahendra Singh Rawat was taken from Gwalior to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for treatment, who died during treatment.

