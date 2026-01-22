Basant Panchami 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Temple Where Blue Ink Is Offered To Goddess Saraswati & Why-- Know All About It |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Basant Panchami brings a fragrance of spring and knowledge while the air turns yellow with vibrant traditional attires. The deity of wisdom, learning, and art, 'Maa Saraswati,' is worshipped on this auspicious day of Basant Panchami.

Why Yellow colour?

The festival is widely celebrated across the state in temples, schools, and houses. Colour 'yellow' is considered a colour of knowledge and prosperity, so devotees mark this day by wearing yellow and offering yellow flowers, sweets, and seasonal fruits to the goddess.

Watch Video

On the day of Basant Panchami, the festival is vividly celebrated in Ujjain's famous Neel Saraswati Temple. The temple is visited by students, scholars, and artists, and they seek Goddess Saraswati’s blessings for wisdom and success. Pens, pencils, books, and musical instruments are often placed near the deity as a mark of respect.

The deity in Ujjain's Neel Saraswati temple, or Vagdevi temple, holds significance as it is one of the few places where the fierce, blue-hued form of the goddess is established, hence the name.

The temple gets all decorated on Bansant Panchmi, and a grand fair is held, and special rituals are performed, drawing devotees who wish for academic and artistic success.

Ink Bath & Significance

What makes the temple different from other temples is that, unlike all the traditional rituals, this temple follows a unique ritual where devotees perform abhishekam (bathing) of the idol using blue ink.

Know more about it

This special ritual stems from a belief that it brings prosperity, inherits knowledge, sharpens memory, and helps students score well in examinations.

Why blue ink?

While Goddess Saraswati is often linked with the color white, the Neel (blue) deity signifies wisdom and power. The ritual with ink symbolises the initiation of learning (Vidyarambh Sanskar).

The Vidyarambha Sanskar (initiation into learning), one of the 16 fundamental rituals of Sanatan Dharma, is traditionally performed on the day of Vasant Panchami.

On January 23, expect the crowd to swell up near Neel Saaraswati as it becomes a must-visit for those seeking Saraswati's blessings for academic excellence.