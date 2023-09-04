 MP Shocker! Coaching Class Teachers Make Student Lie Down On Table, Brutally Beat Him With Pipes Over Non-Completion Of Homework
MP Shocker! Coaching Class Teachers Make Student Lie Down On Table, Brutally Beat Him With Pipes Over Non-Completion Of Homework

The child did not tell the incident at home, but when his family members saw him groaning, they interrogated him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five coaching class teachers were booked for allegedly beating class 8th student brutally with pipes over non-completion of homework in Gwalior. The incident was reported from a private coaching institute based in Deendayal Nagar of Gwalior. The student has sustained severe injuries at lower back and is currently undergoing treatment.

Student suffered injury marks on his back and hands

According to the information, the incident is being reported from Prime Coaching Institute (Private coaching institute) located in Deendayal Nagar, Gwalior. When the coaching director and teachers heard that the student did not complete the homework, they started scolding him. They, then made him lie on the table and beat him with a plastic pipe. Due to this, the student suffered injury marks on his back and hands.

The child did not tell the incident at home, but when his family members saw him groaning, they interrogated him and after taking off his clothes, they were shocked to see the wounds. Then the child narrated the entire incident.

Police have started investigation

After this the family reached Maharajpura police station area last night and informed the police about the incident. Police have started investigation by registering a case against Coaching Director Chandrakant Mishra, Prem Sharma, Teacher Abhishek, Rahul and Sanket for assault and under the Juvenile Justice Act.

MP Election News: Congress Appoints 3 Members, Including Arun Yadav As Special Invitee To Screening...

No Internal Wrangling, Party Will Decide Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

MP Shocker! Coaching Class Teachers Make Student Lie Down On Table, Brutally Beat Him With Pipes...

MP: Gwalior Lokayukta Police Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe ₹15K In Morena