 MP Viral Video: Headmaster Throws Booze Party At School Campus, Calls Woman Dancer
This incident was held within the premises of the Government Middle School located in the Birkuniya area of the district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): In a shameful incident, a headmaster of a governement school in Singrauli district allegedly organised an alchohol party inside the campus and invited woman dancer for the entertainment. The entire act was caught on camera and the clip went viral on Tuesday.

In the viral video, the headmaster is seen consuming alcohol with his friends, as they all enjoy bhojpuri dance performance by the woman. And, all this was happening on the premises of the Government Middle School located in the Birkuniya area of the district.

As the uproar about the loud party and alcohol consumption spread among the villagers, the villagers raised objection about the same, which resulted into a physical altercation.

In response to a formal complaint lodged by the village head, the District Magistrate has taken action by initiating a thorough investigation into the incident. 

