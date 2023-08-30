Indore: Timber Merchant Attacked By Tenants

Naresh Sharma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A timber merchant of city’s GNT market was badly thrashed by his two tenants in the Chhatripura area, police said on Tuesday. The merchant had asked them to pay rent pending for two months when the accused started an argument with him and later they attacked him. The accused also misbehaved with his mother. They fled the scene after bashing up the merchant.

According to Chhatripura police station in-charge Kapil Sharma, timber merchant Naresh Sharma, a resident of Pragati Naga, has lodged a complaint that he runs his timber business in GNT market. His other house is situated in Samajwad Indra Nagar where some construction work is going on.

Accused Sunil Jangid lives there as a tenant. Sunil did not pay rent for the last 2 months. Naresh reached Samajwadi Indra Nagar on Saturday afternoon to collect the rent. Sunil and his nephew Amit Sharma were there. Sunil refused to pay the rent, and when Naresh told him to vacate the house, Sunil started an argument and abused Naresh. Soon Amit started thrashing Naresh, injuring him badly. There was bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old mother of the timber merchant reached there and the accused also misbehaved with her. Chhatripura police have registered a case against Sunil and Amit and further investigation is underway into the case.