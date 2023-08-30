Indore: Increments Of 10 WCD Project Officers Stopped After Divisional Commissioner's Inspection

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya has ordered the stopping of increments of at least 10 project officers of the women and child welfare department after it was found that the district had got a poor 42nd rank in the state in implementing the provisions of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana scheme.

The commissioner issued the order while reviewing the working of the women and child welfare department at a meeting on Tuesday.

The district’s low rank in the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana scheme is all the more embarrassing because Barwani, a tribal district that is part of the Indore division, bagged the second position.

Bhaydiya directed the district programme officers to improve their work so that they get a better rank and also warned that stringent action would be taken if they failed to complete their assigned tasks.

LADLI BEHNA SCHEME

While reviewing the Ladli Behna scheme, it was found that 1,727 registered beneficiaries are yet to avail the monetary benefits of the scheme. Giving an ultimatum to the department officials, Bhaydiya directed that things should be rectified by September 5. He directed that the department should find employment opportunities for the 7,333 members of Ladli Behna Sena of Indore division, according to local conditions in their respective districts.

Notice to project officers in Ladli Lakshmi Yojana

Out of the 17 ongoing projects in the district, one was found to have 345 pending cases of Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. Bhaydiya directed that a show cause notice be issued to all the project officers who have failed to meet their targets. He said that the department officials had failed to stop child marriages that had resulted in the pending cases.

Reviewing other projects

If there is no improvement in future, more stringent disciplinary action will be taken. He also warned that next time action will be taken against the district programme officers of the concerned districts if there is a lack of supervision. In the meeting, the construction of Anganwadi buildings, the filling of vacant posts and nutritional rehabilitation centres were also reviewed by the divisional commissioner.