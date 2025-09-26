Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony and Music Evening’ will start on Saturday. The main function will be held on Sunday, wherein CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will present the awards. The event will be held at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium located at VIP, Paraspar Nagar. Local artists will perform on Saturday.

According to divisional commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade the ceremony will start at 7 pm. The first day will feature ‘Amar Lata Hamari Lata... Sugam Sangeet Sandhya’ featuring performances by prominent artists Srishti Jagtap, Nishtha Kandara, Shubhra Agnihotri, Mansi Pandey, Sana Jain, Gurusha Dubey, Swaransh Pathak, Kartik Joshi, Aparna Sen, Sanaya Dahale, Mona Thakur, and Harshad Shevgaonkar. Entry will be free.

On Sunday renowned music directors Shankar-Ehsaan Loy, will be honoured with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2024 and renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam, Mumbai, for the year 2025. A musical evening will follow, featuring a performance by playback singer Ankit Tiwari and his team.

The Culture Department will organise a state-level Lata Mangeshkar Light Music Competition on Saturday, starting at 11:00 am. The competition will include winners from the division-level competitions in the junior age group, aged 8 to 15, and in the senior age group, aged 16 to 26.