 Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today
Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today

Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today

CM Mohan Yadav will be present in Sunday’s programme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony and Music Evening’ will start on Saturday. The main function will be held on Sunday, wherein CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will present the awards. The event will be held at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium located at VIP, Paraspar Nagar. Local artists will perform on Saturday.

According to divisional commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade the ceremony will start at 7 pm. The first day will feature ‘Amar Lata Hamari Lata... Sugam Sangeet Sandhya’ featuring performances by prominent artists Srishti Jagtap, Nishtha Kandara, Shubhra Agnihotri, Mansi Pandey, Sana Jain, Gurusha Dubey, Swaransh Pathak, Kartik Joshi, Aparna Sen, Sanaya Dahale, Mona Thakur, and Harshad Shevgaonkar. Entry will be free.

