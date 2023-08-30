Indore: No Rain In Next 15 Days To Be Detrimental To Soybean Production

Representative picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long dry monsoon spell is adversely affecting the condition of soybean crop in the state particularly in Western MP. The crop will suffer from serious moisture stress if it does not rain in the next 15 days.

DN Pathak, executive director of Soybean Processors Association (SOPA), informed on Tuesday that the organisation had carried out an extensive crop health monitoring survey of soybean crop in soybean cultivating states across the country -Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan between 20th and 28th of August. The findings of the survey reveal that the crop is suffering from severe moisture stress and needs immediate rains. The absence of rain may adversely impact the production of this oil-rich agri commodity.

‘There has been an unprecedented shortfall in rainfall in August and while the crop has held on to its own till date, rains are required immediately. Any delay in rains will be detrimental to soybean crop in the entire country. The extent of yield loss will depend on the revival of rains and it is premature to predict the overall crop today. All will depend on how the monsoon behaves in the next 45 days,’ Pathak said.

Madhya Pradesh

The crop is 45 to 60 days old and is in the pod formation to pod filling stage. Early sown crop of early maturity variety is at the grain filling stage. Overall crop condition as on date is normal and rains during this fortnight have helped the crop. Insects and weeds are under control. But, immediate rains are required in the entire state, particularly in the western region, otherwise, the crop will have severe moisture stress which may adversely affect yields.

Maharashtra :

The crop is 45 to 60 days old and is in the pod formation to pod filling stage. Early sown crop of early maturity variety is at the grain filling stage. Insects and weeds are under good control. While the overall crop condition as on date is normal, immediate rains are required and in case of any delay in rains, the crop health will be adversely affected, causing lower yields, particularly in Marathwada which has substantial areas under soybean cultivation.

Rajasthan

The crop is 45 to 60 days old and is in the pod formation to pod filling stage. Early sown crop of early maturity variety is at the grain filling stage. Insects and weeds are under good control.

While the overall crop condition as on date is normal, immediate rains are required and in case of any delay in rains, the crop health will be adversely affected, causing lower yields.

The situation in other states is similar and immediate rainfall is required.

