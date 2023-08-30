Indore: DAVV Seeks To Know From Radiant College About New Campus

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has sent a notice asking Radiant Institute of Management and Science about its new address.

The development comes as a fight for a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections is getting murkier between Congress leader Prem Chand Guddu and his daughter Reena Setia with the former cancelling the lease of land on which a college operated by Reena Setia is located.

Following the development, DAVV decided to ask chairman of Radiant Institute of Management and Science, Setia to find a new campus for the institute as Ajit Club operated by Guddu and his son Ajit Borasi issued a public notice stating that the land given on lease to the college has been cancelled.

“In the standing committee meeting held at DAVV, we agreed in principle to write to the college for setting up their campus on new land within one year,” said Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

For the past three to four months, the father-daughter duo has been face-to-face over ticket to contest Assembly polls. While Guddu is seeking ticket from Alot, his daughter is vying for ticket from Sanwer constituency.

The party reportedly had told Guddu and his family that ticket would be given to only one person from the family.

Guddu had reportedly asked Setia not to claim a ticket in the upcoming assembly polls but she is not ready to give in and is seeking ticket from Sanwer seat. As Congress does not have any bigger name from the seat, the chances of Setia getting a ticket are high.

It is for this reason that Guddu is cross with his daughter and has cancelled the lease of land on which Radiant College is located.

The college had hogged limelight some months ago when police arrested a professor from the college in the BCom paper leak case.