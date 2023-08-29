MP: Transgender Persons Abduct Pet Cat After Family Refuses To Give Rs 51,000 On Birth Of A Child In Indore

MP: Trangender Persons Abduct Pet Cat After Family Refuses To Give Rs 51,000 On Birth Of A Child In Indore | Pxfule

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of transgender persons allegedly abducted a family's pet cat after they refused to give Rs 51,000 on the birth of a child in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Ruchika Gadkari (33), a resident of Suryadev Nagar in the city, on Tuesday said her family has filed an application with the police against the transgender persons for the abduction of their Persian cat, but no FIR has been registered so far.

Gadkari said her sister gave birth to a baby girl a few days ago and she was staying at her parents' house.

"A group of transgender persons came to our house on Monday and demanded Rs 51,000 cash for the birth of the child. My mother refused to pay them the amount and instead gave them Rs 2,500. However, they behaved indecently and forcibly took our pet cat," she said.

Gadkari further alleged that the transgender persons also threatened to forcibly take away the newborn baby if they were not given the desired sum.

The family has filed an application at Dwarkapuri police station against the group over the alleged abduction of the Persian cat, but no FIR has been registered so far, she said.

An official from Dwarkapuri police station said appropriate legal steps will be taken after examining the family's application.

