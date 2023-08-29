MP: Congress Accuses BJP Govt Of Cheating Women On Pretext Of Providing LPG Cylinder For ₹450

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Tuesday accused BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of cheating the people with false promises of providing gas cylinders for Rs 450 and also promised that the grand old party will provide cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500.

Charging Narendra Modi-led Central government and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Even in 'Rakhi Bandhai' (Rakhi gift), the BJP Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh cheated the sisters. The Modi government has increased the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) beyond Rs 1,100, due to which crores of families of the country could not get their cylinders refilled."

Women of the state reached the gas agency with empty cylinders

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, looking at the elections, said that 'in the month of Sawan, LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 450' but when the sisters of the state reached the gas agency the very next day with empty cylinders... they got a reply from the agency that you need to pay Rs 1,185, otherwise go home. "But we want to tell the sisters of Madhya Pradesh not to worry as Congress has promised to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500. Only a few days are left for the BJP government steeped in corruption and scams," he said.

He also attached a video of the angry women where they were denied LPG cylinders for Rs 450 a day after the Chief Minister announced the scheme. Ahead of the crucial Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that women in the state will get cooking gas at Rs 450 in the holy month of Sawan.

This was one of the "Raksha Bandhan gifts" the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government announced under the Ladli Behna scheme. The Congress, which is looking to make a comeback in the poll-bound state, has already announced several guarantees, which also includes providing gas cylinders at Rs 500.

