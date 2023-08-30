Indore: Mayor Inaugurates Cemented Roads In Zones 12 & 13

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushymitra Bhargav inaugurated the cemented roads being constructed in zones 12 and 13, Transport Nagar for 243.62 lakh with public support. Along with this bhoomi poojan for the construction of the remaining roads was also performed.

On this occasion, mayor Bhargav announced the construction of the remaining roads of Transport Nagar with public cooperation on the demand of transport traders, as well as the installation of central lights from Apple Hospital to Brook Bond Colony intersection for Rs 40 lakhs. He said that whatever construction work is left in the Transport Nagar will be started soon. He said that keeping in view the problems of citizens and businessmen regarding water bills in this area, along with conducting physical surveys of tap connections, instructions were given to the concerned officers to fix the problem by setting up camps.

Former IDA president Madhu Verma said that the mayor is engaged in the development of the city and the remaining roads will be constructed soon.

Councilor Kamlesh Kalra and Sunita Sunil Hardia said that 3 roads of length 90-90 metres have been inaugurated by the mayor with public cooperation in Transport Nagar. A sum of 30 lakh has been provided by the Transport Association, stormwater lines have been made on both sides of the above three roads, as well as paver blocks have also been constructed on both sides of the roads.

