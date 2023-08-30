Indore: School Children Learn About Cyber Security

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police team along with additional DCP (Crime branch) Rajesh Dandotia reached Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Banganga Indore, as part of a series of programmes being organised for cyber awareness.

Additional DCP (Crime) and the police team explained about the types of cyber crimes and how to avoid them. The students were advised not to share personal information with unknown persons.

This was additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia’s 143rd workshop, in which he informed the children about cyber security and told them to be careful while playing online games.

In the programme, along with 300 students, sub-inspector Shivam Thakkar, Bilkis Shaikh, Rajesh Sharma of R.I. group, Mehak Sheikh, principal and staff of the school were present.

Poonamchand Parmar conducted the programme and Seema Srivastava expressed gratitude towards all.

Read Also Indore: 24 Modified Scooty Vehicles Approved For Divyangs At Jansunvai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)