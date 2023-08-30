Indore: 24 Modified Scooty Vehicles Approved For Divyangs At Jansunvai

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sensitive approach towards divyang by the collector Ilayaraja T was again seen during this jansunvai, which was held at the collector’s office on Tuesday.

Collector Ilayaraja T himself reached out to the divyangs and heard their problems seriously and solved them. To ensure that they did not face any problems, they were made to sit in chairs on the ground floor.

The collector first reached out to the divyangs and interacted with them. He listened to their problems and gave all possible help while solving the problem on the spot. He sanctioned retrofitting scooty vehicles to 24 divyangs. Along with this, a battery-operated tricycle was also approved for a disabled person. Financial assistance of Rs 2.64 lakh was sanctioned from the Red Cross for meeting the immediate needs of 9 divyangs.

Rahul Daune, a boy who reached the jansunvai with his father, was given help to replace the machine of his cochlear implant. With the installation of this machine, Rahul will start listening again. Instructions were also given to provide free dialysis facility to a disabled person.

Aastha gets Raksha Bandhan gift

The collector met a girl child Aastha Yadav. She informed that she is studying CA and she is facing a lot of difficulty in reaching college as a result of which her studies are getting affected. The economic condition of the family is weak. As she was unable to buy a vehicle, a scooty was approved. MLA Ramesh Mendola handed over the keys of this vehicle to the girl, as a Raksha Bandhan gift.