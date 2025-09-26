 Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav Orders For Planning 24x7 Water Supply For A Ward
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav here on Friday ordered for developing a plan to provide 24x7 water supply is at least one ward of the city on pilot basis.

He issued the instruction during an inspection of the city’s water supply system and green belt maintenance on Friday morning. The inspection included a visit to the Bijalpur control room, the municipal office and key water distribution points, with officials including additional commissioners Rohit Sisonia, Abhay Rajanagwankar, executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava, and other department heads in attendance.

During the inspection, Yadav reviewed the entire water distribution system, including the supply line from Jalud to Bijalpur, the functioning of SCADA systems and the water distribution network across the city.

Officials briefed him on the number of water tanks, inflow and outflow rates, water pressure levels, direct supply connections and the presence of water meters at households.

The commissioner stressed the need to maintain uniform water pressure from the first to the last household served by a tank. He also raised concerns about complaints of insufficient tank filling despite SCADA monitoring and reviewed records of Nanak Nagar tank levels over the past 15 days to assess supply efficiency.

After reviewing water supply operations, Yadav also inspected the Ring Road area from Musakhedi to the Rajiv Gandhi statue. He directed NGOs responsible for maintenance to remove green waste along both sides of the green belt and criticized the lack of cleanliness.

