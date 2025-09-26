 Indore News: Man From Khandwa Arrested For Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth ₹30 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man From Khandwa Arrested For Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth ₹30 Lakh

Indore News: Man From Khandwa Arrested For Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth ₹30 Lakh

The house owner had gone to Odisha when accused after breaking the locks entered his house and managed to flee with the valuables, CCTVs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man From Khandwa Arrested For Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth ₹30 Lakh | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Khandwa district was arrested in connection with a theft of Rs 30 lakh at a locked house in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from him. Before committing theft, the accused had stolen the CCTVs and the DVR to destroy the evidence.

The theft incident occurred at the house of Jagdish Panda in Scheme Number 74 between September 4 and September 20. Panda informed the police that his mother resides in Odisha and she was not well so he and his family members had left for Odisha on September 4.

After that they reached home and found all three locks of the main door of the house broken. The gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh and some cash was stolen from the almirah. The CCTVs were also missing.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand
Read Also
MP News: Heard Of Badshah Halwai Ka Mandir & Chandan River? Try It Among Other Offbeat Destinations
article-image

After receiving a complaint, a team led by Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel was formed to identify and to arrest the accused. The team started investigation when they faced difficulty to know the time and date of the incident as the CCTVs and the DVR was stolen by the thief.

CCTVs of other places were examined for about 15 days and the police managed to identify the accused as Deepak Bansal, a resident of Khadki village in Khandwa district.

The team was sent to his village when the accused, after seeing the police, had tried to flee. However, he was arrested by the team and was brought to the city.

Following the information given by the accused, the police have recovered the gold ornaments from a place where it was buried by the accused in order to mislead the police. The accused is being questioned further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav Orders For Planning 24x7 Water Supply For A...

Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav Orders For Planning 24x7 Water Supply For A...

Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today

Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today

Indore News: About ₹132 Crore Suspicious Transactions Found In Indore Premier Cooperative Bank

Indore News: About ₹132 Crore Suspicious Transactions Found In Indore Premier Cooperative Bank

Indore News: Man From Khandwa Arrested For Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth ₹30 Lakh

Indore News: Man From Khandwa Arrested For Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth ₹30 Lakh

Indore News: DAVV Hikes Exam Fees By 10%, To Impact Nearly 3 Lakh Students

Indore News: DAVV Hikes Exam Fees By 10%, To Impact Nearly 3 Lakh Students