Indore News: Man From Khandwa Arrested For Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth ₹30 Lakh | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Khandwa district was arrested in connection with a theft of Rs 30 lakh at a locked house in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from him. Before committing theft, the accused had stolen the CCTVs and the DVR to destroy the evidence.

The theft incident occurred at the house of Jagdish Panda in Scheme Number 74 between September 4 and September 20. Panda informed the police that his mother resides in Odisha and she was not well so he and his family members had left for Odisha on September 4.

After that they reached home and found all three locks of the main door of the house broken. The gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh and some cash was stolen from the almirah. The CCTVs were also missing.

After receiving a complaint, a team led by Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel was formed to identify and to arrest the accused. The team started investigation when they faced difficulty to know the time and date of the incident as the CCTVs and the DVR was stolen by the thief.

CCTVs of other places were examined for about 15 days and the police managed to identify the accused as Deepak Bansal, a resident of Khadki village in Khandwa district.

The team was sent to his village when the accused, after seeing the police, had tried to flee. However, he was arrested by the team and was brought to the city.

Following the information given by the accused, the police have recovered the gold ornaments from a place where it was buried by the accused in order to mislead the police. The accused is being questioned further.