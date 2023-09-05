MP: Scribes Demand Government To Reduce Premium For Insurance Cover | Pixabay

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Journalists are in a dilemma over the premiums they are supposed to pay for insurance cover. According to some journalists in the city, the premium they are paying is more than what they paid last time.

They said those whose salary is not very high cannot pay this premium. They said that it would be better if the government told the insurance company to reduce the premium and make arrangements for paying it by bringing the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.

According to journalists, the insurance has been done through the United India Insurance Company Limited and the Public Relations Department.

The scheme covers health insurance of Rs 2 lakh to 5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh accident cover for the accredited and non-accredited journalists. A letter was written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging him to make the amount of premium as was done last year.