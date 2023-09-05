 MP: Amit Shah Virtually Flags Off Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Sheopur After His Helicopter Was Denied Clearance Amid Sudden Rain
Earlier in the day, Shah flagged off the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Mandla district and then left for Sheopur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah flagged off the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sheopur virtually from Gwalior airport as due to stormy weather he had to stop midway. He was supposed to reach Sheopur and inaugurate the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, but he remained stuck at Gwalior's Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport as ATS clearance to his helicopter was denied due to bad weather. Later, he also addressed the public rally in Sheopur virtually.

Flagged off Yatra in Mandla

Earlier in the day, Shah flagged off the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Mandla district and then left for Sheopur. He along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Maharajpura by special flight from Jabalpur by air. State BJP President VD Sharma also accompanied them. But, before they could fly from here to Sheopur by helicopter the weather suddenly turned bad and it started raining heavily.

Shah then virtually addressed the huge gathering present in the program organized at Sheopur. Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed the program virtually from the airport. Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav was also present on this occasion.

FP Photo

After virtually addressing the program organized in Sheopur, Union Home Minister Shah left for New Delhi by plane. CM Chouhan bid him farewell and left for Bhopal. 

Memento shown online only

On the other hand, union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, who was present on the stage at the public rally in Sheopur, showed the memento to Shah online and while presenting it said that it would be delivered to Delhi.

