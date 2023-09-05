Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah Commences 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' From Mandla

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, marked the auspicious beginning of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Mandla on Tuesday.

During his address, Amit Shah underscored the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) unwavering commitment to comprehensive development in the state.

He emphasized the party's dedication to providing social and economic security to all segments of society.

He pointed out that “the Congress government had previously promised to protect water, forests, and land, it was Prime Minister Modi who actually delivered on these promises.”

He noted that Modi had established two separate tribal ministries and declared the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as 'Gaurav Diwas'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Furthermore, he also mentioned that the government had established tribal museums in ten locations across the country, honoring figures like Birsa Munda and Shankar Shah.

In the midst of these achievements he said, “it was under Modi's leadership that an individual from the tribal community had been elected as the President of India, emphasizing that the Congress had never made such a move to promote tribal representation at the highest levels of governance."

After his program in Mandla, Amit Shah is set to depart for Shivpuri. There, he will arrive at the helipad located outside the Veer Savarkar Stadium.

Following his arrival, he will visit the Ram Talai Hanuman Temple in the city to offer his prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

Shah will participate in the main event held at the Mela Maidan, where he will address the public from the stage.

Following this, he will show the green flag to another Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP

Yatras will culminate on September 25

These will culminate with a workers' conclave titled 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' on September 25, the birth anniversary of stalwart Deendayal Upadhyaya, in Bhopal.

The Karyakarta Mahakumbh is expected to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first Jan Ashirwad Yatra was flagged off by BJP national president JP Nadda from Chitrakoot in Satna district on Sunday. This yatra will pass through the state's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, party functionaries said.

A leg of the yatra was launched from Neemuch on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.