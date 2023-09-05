Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off Vikas Rath from CM House in Bhopal on Tuesday. He said Jan Ashirwad yatra of BJP is seeking the blessings of people. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Yatra from Mandla and Sheopur.

He stated that once Madhya Pradesh was destroyed by the Congress and BJP government brought it into the category of five developed and pioneering states.

“ We have many achievements and we are going among the masses informing them what works of development and welfare have been done by us. It is only BJP which is having the courage to go among the people with the report card,” he said.

जनता से यही प्रार्थना है कि हमने आपकी सेवा में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है और मुझे विश्‍वास है कि आपका आशीर्वाद भारतीय जनता पार्टी को जरूर मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/i1fyNqCntX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 5, 2023

He added that investment has been done into health, education, and the progress of the economy in Madhya Pradesh. An investment of 1.5 lakh crore is going to take place in the state and through it, around 3 lakh people will get employment. BJP government has worked for the development and welfare of the state. It is our duty to present our report card before the state.

यह साहस भारतीय जनता पार्टी में ही है कि हम अपना रिपोर्ट कार्ड लेकर जनता के बीच जा रहे हैं... pic.twitter.com/5CwynRbju8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 5, 2023

He said the BJP government left no stone unturned in the development and welfare of the state and hence it will once again get the blessings of the people in the upcoming assembly elections.

