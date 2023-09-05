 Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Yatra from Mandla and Sheopur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off Vikas Rath from CM House in Bhopal on Tuesday. He said Jan Ashirwad yatra of BJP is seeking the blessings of people. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Yatra from Mandla and Sheopur.

Read Also
MP CM Chouhan Announces Maihar As New District Ahead Of Polls
article-image

He stated that once Madhya Pradesh was destroyed by the Congress and BJP government brought it into the category of five developed and pioneering states.

Read Also
MP: Kamal Nath Slams Amit Shah For Silence On Botad Hanuman Idol Vandalisation
article-image

“ We have many achievements and we are going among the masses informing them what works of development and welfare have been done by us. It is only BJP which is having the courage to go among the people with the report card,” he said.

He added that investment has been done into health, education, and the progress of the economy in Madhya Pradesh. An investment of 1.5 lakh crore is going to take place in the state and through it, around 3 lakh people will get employment. BJP government has worked for the development and welfare of the state. It is our duty to present our report card before the state.

He said the BJP government left no stone unturned in the development and welfare of the state and hence it will once again get the blessings of the people in the upcoming assembly elections. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather News: Rain Break Ends, Showers Likely In Over 15 Districts

MP Weather News: Rain Break Ends, Showers Likely In Over 15 Districts

MP Shocker! Mother Kills 3-Year-Old Son After He Catches Her Making Out With Neighbour On Terrace In...

MP Shocker! Mother Kills 3-Year-Old Son After He Catches Her Making Out With Neighbour On Terrace In...

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

3 Persons Killed As Tractor Overturns In Bid To Save Cow In MP's Raisen

3 Persons Killed As Tractor Overturns In Bid To Save Cow In MP's Raisen

MP Congress Urges ECI To Add Poll Spend By BJP Candidates In Their Election Expenses

MP Congress Urges ECI To Add Poll Spend By BJP Candidates In Their Election Expenses