 MP CM Chouhan Announces Maihar As New District Ahead Of Polls
The years old demand of making Maihar a district has been fulfilled as the Chief Minister announced to start the action.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced to make Maihar a district and directed to start the action related to making it a district soon.

Maihar is a Town in Maihar Tehsil in Satna District of Madhya Pradesh State. It belongs to Rewa Division . It is located 41 KM towards South from District head quarters Satna. It is a Tehsil headquarters.

Efforts were made by the people for giving district status to Maihar

Notably, on August 6 Senior BJP leader and former chairman of Krishi Upaj Mandi, Sanjay Rai has said the efforts made by the people for giving district status to Maihar may yield results. Member of Parliament Ganesh Singh recently held two meetings with eminent people of Maihar and members of various social organisations. The eminent people and social welfare organisations urged Singh to give district status to Maihar. Singh assured them that the issue would be put up before the government. Rai urged Singh to put up the issue before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Maihar, so that the demand of the residents of Maihar may be fulfilled.

