Bank Guard’s Son And Nephew Also Arrested In Connection With Firing Incident | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested Sahil alias Sudhir and his cousin Shubham Singh on Friday. Sahil is the son of security guard Rajpal Singh Rajawat, the prime accused of Thursday night firing that left two dead and six others injured in Krishnabag Colony.

The police said that Rajpal fired from his licensed gun after duo’s had argument with a person.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh said that Vimal and his brother-in-law (wife’s brother) died following bullet injuries. Rajpal had fired three to four rounds from his licensed gun.

He further said that preliminary investigation indicated that Sahil had taken his dog for a walk. During the walk, the dog had a fight with a street dog and both dogs entered Pramod’s house.

Pramod used a stick to force both dogs out. This led to an argument between Sahil and his cousin Shubham on one side and Pramod on another.

Singh further said that a team led by Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh would investigate the case. Two sub-inspector level officers, a woman SI and staff would assist in investigation.

Accused Rajpal Singh hails from Bhind and was staying in B-Sector of Krishnabag Colony for last many years with his two sons and wife. He worked as security guard with a nationalised bank in Sukhliya. The weapon used in crime had been seized.

Read Also Indore To Mumbai Flight Passenger Thanks Ayushmann Khurrana For Blessing Indian Cinema

No rivalry, says injured Seema

One of the injured, Seema told the reporters that Sahil was walking his dog when a street dog attacked his dog. This led to an argument with a person thus triggering the incident. She denied any rivalry between the deceased and the accused.

’Sahil attacked Pramod with a bucket’

Pallavi Borse, who lives in the area, told reporters, that she heard barking of dogs and came out of the house. She claimed that Sahil allegedly attacked Pramod with a bucket.

His cousin Shubham too reached the spot to support Pramod. Later, Sahil’s father appeared on his balcony with a gun and fired more than three rounds on people killing Vimal and Rahul and injuring six others, including Rahul’s wife