Bhopal: Techie Employed In Bangalore Duped Of ₹1.94L, Probe On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal cyber crime branch have registered a case against unidentified cyber fraudsters who duped a man employed at an IT company in Bengaluru to the tune of Rs 1.94 lakh on August 10, officials said on Friday.

The complainant is the father of the victim, who approached the cyber cell and lodged a complaint against the accused, officials added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime branch) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the complainant Jagmohan Singh was a resident of E-8 extension in Trilanga. He approached the cyber cell on Friday, stating that his son was employed at an IT company in Bangalore. He had received a call on August 10. The man on the other side of the phone told his son that a parcel had been received in his name that contained drugs. He added that his Aaadhaar details were also attached along with the parcel and the case had been reported to the cyber cell of Bengaluru.

Singh’s son replied by saying that he had not ordered any such parcel, after which the caller gave him a number, portraying it as that of the cyber cell official. He advised Singh’s son to speak to him regarding the case. When Singh’s son called on that number, another man attended the call and posed as a cyber cell official. He sought Rs 1.94 lakh from him to let him off. As Singh transferred the amount to him in two transactions, he switched off his cell phone and broke all contacts.

Realising that he had been duped, Singh’s son then narrated the entire incident to his father, who lodged a complaint at the cyber cell and probe is on in the case.

