MP: Two Sentenced To 3-Yr Imprisonment For Killing Wild Pigs In Narmadapuram

Representational Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district court has sentenced two men to three years of imprisonment on charges of hunting and killing two wild pigs in Narmadapuram in 2017, the district prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema said on Friday.

Prosecution officer Nema said that on December 2, 2017, a forest ranger named Shivkumar Gurjar was apprised through an anonymous tip-off about two men, residents of Dethi village of Narmadapuram, named Santosh Nath and Raju Nath, hunting and killing two wild pigs in the village. The tip-off also claimed that the duo had hunted wild pigs for consumption and they are being cooked at their house.

Forest officials rushed to the duo’s place, where they found the pigs being prepared for dinner. The chopped legs of both the pigs were also recovered from the bathroom of the accused. When the duo was questioned, they confessed to have hunted the wild pigs, after which they were taken into custody.

Later, the duo was produced in the court, where the chief judicial magistrate found them guilty under the Wild Animals protection act 51 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced them to three years of imprisonment. A fine of Rs 10 thousand was also imposed on each of them, Nema said.

Man gets six-year jail term for molesting minor

Sessions judge of Seoni Malwa Siraj Ali has sentenced a man to three years’ imprisonment under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment under section 7/8 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offices (POCSO) Act for molesting a minor girl.

A sum of Rs 5,000 was also imposed under section 354 of the IPC and another Rs 5,000 under section 7/8 of the POCSO Act.

According to reports, the culprit was awarded the punishment for trying to molest a minor and threatening her with dire consequences.

A complainant said that her daughter had gone to graze goats in a nearby forest on March 19, 2021.

The culprit caught hold of the girl’s hand with bad intention and threatened with dire consequences, the complainant said.

The girl returned home and related her story to her parents. The police registered against the culprit and sent him to jail.

