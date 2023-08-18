Indore To Mumbai Flight Passenger Thanks Ayushmann Khurrana For Blessing Indian Cinema |

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of his film Dream Girl 2 is on a promotional spree, travelling from one city to another. The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared an adorable gesture by a female passenger on his flight from Indore to Mumbai.

The person shared a text on their phone which read, “Thank you for blessing Indian Cinema!” Ayushmann shared a picture of the same on X and wrote, “This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for #Dreamgirl2 promotions. Indore to Mumbai.”

Earlier this month, the makers shared the film's trailer which is simply a laugh riot. The film shows Ayushmann pretending to be a woman named Pooja. It also stars Annu Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz.

The trailer shows Ayushmann as Karam, whose father receives a call from a credit card recovery agent. Karam begins by mouthing dialogues as his alter ego Pooja. Ananya plays his love interest and the duo plan to marry soon. However, her father puts forth a condition that requires Karam to collect Rs 25 Lakh in his bank account in 6 months. Karam takes on the avatar of Pooja to make money, which sets the tone for the film filled with trials and tribulations faced by him.

Talking about his role Ayushmann Khurrana told ANI, "I had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible. I chanced upon the Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation."

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.