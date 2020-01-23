Baja Saeindia 2020: 5 all-girls team taking part in competition

Indore/Pithampur: On the first day of the competition, female participants were charged up to win the Baja Saeindia 2020 thanks to the motivational speech of Shivani Pruthvi, the first woman driver to represent India in Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship 2019.

Shivani is also a part of Ahura Racing, India’s first All Women Racing Team formed in 2017. She is an MBBS student talking about Girls, Gears and Gasoline wherein she acknowledged that women are rapidly gaining recognition across the spectrum of motorsports.

In her address, she encouraged women participants at the event to display fearlessness and perseverance. This is the first time that the competition has 5 all-girls teams participating at Pithampur.