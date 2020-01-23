Mumbai: Teacher makes girl do 450 sit-ups, booked

Bhayandar: The Naya Nagar police booked a private tuition teacher school for allegedly beating a 9-year-old girl student and making her perform 450 sit-ups as punishment for not doing her homework. However, no arrests were made so far into the case as the police were conducting further investigations into the case.

According to the police the incident has been reported from the accused teacher’s apartment in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road where the class III student went for private tuition's.

The girl’s mother noticed her limping when she returned after attending tuition’s. After much reluctance the girl revealed that she was made to do 450 sit-ups for not doing her homework.

In her compliant to the police, the girls’ mother has alleged that this was not the first time the teacher had indulged in ruthlessly punishing her daughter.

In response to the complaint, filed by the girl’s mother the Naya Nagar police registered a case under section 324 of the IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice ( care and protection of children) Act-2015 against the accused teacher.

It has been alleged last month the teacher had mercilessly beaten her after pulling down her leggings for a similar reason, following which her mother had asked her to keep off from such type of harsh punishments.