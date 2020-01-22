Indore: VROOM, VROOM! 13th edition BAJA SAEINDIA begins today

Indore: SAEINDIA, a professional society of automotive engineers, in association with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday announced the commencement of the 13th edition of the much-awaited BAJA SAEINDIA series with 253 teams participating in Pithampur and Chandigarh.
120 mBAJA teams and 53 eBAJA teams have been selected to make their buggies and participate in the event in Pithampur. The Pithampur event will be inaugurated on Thursday at the NATRAX site of NATRiP, and the grand finale will be held on January 26.
The 2nd part of the BAJA SAEINDIA will be held at Chitkara University near Chandigarh from March 6-8 where 80 mBAJA teams will participate.
Eight colleges from Indore are among the 15 entries from Madhya Pradesh that have qualified for the finale. For the last few editions of BAJA series, the maximum number of entries from Madhya Pradesh has been from Indore. Colleges from Indore have won more awards in the finale in the last few years.
BAJA SAEINDIA tasks the students to conceptualise, design, build, test and validate a single-seater four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to take part in a series of events spread across a course of four days. The event will include technical inspection, static evaluation such as design, cost and sales presentation, and dynamic events such as acceleration, sledge pull, manoeuvrability, suspension and traction followed by an endurance event of 4 hours.
Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said BAJA SAEINDIA is a talent mine for automotive engineering. “With the new disruptions in automotive and technology world, we hope to support these bright engineers of tomorrow. It is extremely encouraging to note how electric mobility is being embraced at this forum with eBaja. As we witness the rise of electric mobility, we look forward to seeing these engineers shape a brighter future for entire industry,” he added.
Dr Bala Bharadvaj, president, SAEINDIA, and MD, Boeing India, said BAJA provides a platform for the overall development of an engineering student. This competition enables our budding engineers to grapple with real-life applications and improve their skills related to design, analysis and problem solving besides enhancing their interpersonal skills and self-confidence".
BAJA SAEINDIA is an educational pursuit for the engineering college students, an out-of-classroom-education system, where engineering students can participate as a team.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)