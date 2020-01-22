Indore: VROOM, VROOM! 13th edition BAJA SAEINDIA begins today

Indore: SAEINDIA, a professional society of automotive engineers, in association with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday announced the commencement of the 13th edition of the much-awaited BAJA SAEINDIA series with 253 teams participating in Pithampur and Chandigarh.

120 mBAJA teams and 53 eBAJA teams have been selected to make their buggies and participate in the event in Pithampur. The Pithampur event will be inaugurated on Thursday at the NATRAX site of NATRiP, and the grand finale will be held on January 26.

The 2nd part of the BAJA SAEINDIA will be held at Chitkara University near Chandigarh from March 6-8 where 80 mBAJA teams will participate.

Eight colleges from Indore are among the 15 entries from Madhya Pradesh that have qualified for the finale. For the last few editions of BAJA series, the maximum number of entries from Madhya Pradesh has been from Indore. Colleges from Indore have won more awards in the finale in the last few years.