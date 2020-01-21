Indore: Boon for many as Raen Baseras provide meal for Rs 5

Free Press visited all the three Raen Baseras to check the ground reality. Food is served between 11 am to 3 pm, and one has to register through Aadhar card.

Ashok Tarawat, incharge of night shelter at Gangwal bus stand, said: “We can cater to around 125 people a day”. Omprakash of Ujjain and Magan Baghel of the city who had come for lunch were very pleased with the food being served. “We get dal, chapatti, rice and vegetable. We can eat as much as we want, and everything is served hot and in a very hygienic way,” they said, adding, “It is boon for poor people like us.”

Supervisor of night shelters, Vishwas Vajpayee , said that there is a tender for supplying the food and the bill is paid by the government. The rice and wheat are provided by the government at Rs 1 per kg, while the other stuff like oil, vegetables are purchased from the open market. The food is prepared in a smart kitchen in Khajrana and then transported at all three Raen Baseras.