 Baha’i Community Holds All-Religion Prayer meet & Talk On Gender Equality In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
Representatives of various religions prayed together for peace, love, unity and gender equality. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the 40th anniversary of the ten women executed on June 18, 1983 in Shiraz, Iran for their beliefs which include gender equality, oneness of mankind and service to humanity the Baha’i community of Indore, organised an all-religion prayer meeting on June 18 at 11.30 am at the Baha’i House Bhamori. 

Passages were read from different religious scriptures. Alka Bhargav, principal, Govt. Pre Examination Training Centre spoke about ‘Contribution of Women in Society and Character Building.”

She discussed the importance of giving equal opportunities to women and gender equality. She said, “Change in society is possible only when we begin to respect women and they are allowed to take their own decisions in all aspects of life. “

She appreciated the Baha’i teachings of oneness of humanity and said that all religions should work for unity and equality.

 Sandhya Tarafdar, principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, spoke about the global campaign, called “Our Story Is One”. The story of the 10 Baháʼí women is part of the same story of women’s struggles for justice and equality all over the world, she said.

