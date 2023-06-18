Madhya Pradesh: GAIL Holds Hindi Workshop In Vijaipur

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): GAIL (India) Limited organised a Hindi workshop for its workers in Vijaipur of Guna with the objective to promote the progressive use of the official language-Hindi at the workplace and resolve issues faced by the employees while working in Hindi in day-to-day official work.

Initially, organisation executive director SS Agarwal felicitated the chief guest of the programme, a retired professor Dr Satish Chaturvedi Shakuntal with a bouquet.

Highlighting the importance of Hindi, Shakuntal administered an oath to present officers and employees to work in Hindi. He further said that due to the influence of English in the society, we have started calling Yog as Yoga, Krishna as Lord Krishna, and Shiva as Lord Shiva, while Krishna means Draupadi and Shiva means Parvati.

He also advised employees to perform their other work like railway reservation, signature and the rest in Hindi. Praveer Kumar, chief general manager (O&M-HVJ), HoDs of all departments and senior officials were also present in the programme.

