Bhopal: Summer Vacations Further Extended For Primary Classes Till June 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In wake of extreme heat and soaring mercury, the school education department has decided to extend the summer vacations for the students of primary classes till June 30.

Classes 1 to 5 will reopen on July 1, while classes 6 to 12 will run in morning shift from June 20 to June 30.

From July 1, all schools will operate as per schedule, informed school education minister Inder Singh Parmar through his twitter handle on Sunday. The exams of Class 5 will be held as per schedule.

Sources in department told Free Press that a detailed order to this effect will be issued on Monday and it will cover the private schools as well.

The long spell of extreme heat has broken previous records. Earlier, the government had extended summer holidays of schools till June 19.