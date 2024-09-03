Around ₹18K Cr Indore-Manmad Rail Line Approved; Expected To Benefit Environment Equal To Planting 5.5 Crore Trees

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a new railway line project between Indore and Manmad on Monday at a total cost of approximately ₹18,036 crore.

Regarding the proposed new railway line, a press conference was held at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joined virtually, while Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, BJP State President VD Sharma, State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Shankar Lalwani attended the event in Indore.

CM Yadav announced that the 309 km long project, costing ₹18,036 crore, will be completed by 2029. The project will serve as both an economic and religious corridor for Madhya Pradesh. He emphasized that the project would not only benefit Madhya Pradesh but the entire nation due to its central location, improving direct connectivity from North to South and East to West.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that trains on this route would operate at a speed of 160 km/h, with signals managed by the Kavach system. Additionally, four railway warehouses will be constructed—two in Madhya Pradesh near Indore and in Ghyaspur Khedi (Dhar district), and two in Maharashtra at New Dhule and Malegaon. The route will also serve as a freight corridor. He mentioned that initially, a single line will be operated, but all 35 railway overbridges along the track will be built to accommodate a double line in the future, ensuring that no new bridges will need to be constructed.

Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to Connect JNPT Port in Mumbai

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appealed to CM Yadav and all state representatives to identify locations where Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals can be developed. The project will reduce logistics costs for cargo centers in Northern India, such as those in the Lucknow, Agra, Gwalior, and Kanpur belts, as well as in the Indore–Dhule–Bhopal region, to the gateway ports of JNPT and Mumbai. Made-in-Madhya Pradesh goods could be easily transported to any part of the world without any issues.

Railway Line Will Be Environmentally Friendly

The new railway line will save 138 crore kg of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to the amount absorbed by around 5.5 crore trees, making this railway line environmentally friendly.

Land Acquisition and Project Details

The railway project requires 1,701 hectares of land, of which 1,420 hectares will be privately acquired. The project spans 309.432 km, with 170.056 km in Madhya Pradesh and 139.376 km in Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh will have 18 stations, including 17 new ones, while Maharashtra will have 16 stations, with three already existing.

CM Describes the Railway Line as a "Development Line for Tribals"

CM Yadav stated that this railway line is crucial for the development of tribal communities, many of whom have migrated due to the lack of rail connectivity. The project is expected to halt this migration and foster development.

Railway Line to Connect Important Religious Places

The new railway line will connect important religious places and enhance the market reach for regional products such as Nasik's onions and Malwa's potatoes. It will connect four Jyotirlingas from Mahakaleshwar to Trimbakeshwar. Additionally, people could directly travel to Shirdi from the city.

Important Towns

Madhya Pradesh: Baghadi, Jarwah, Neemgad, Sendhwa, Rajpur, Thikri, Dhar, Malwan

Maharashtra: Malegaon, Dhule, Zodge, Sindkheda, Shirpur

Barwani district, an aspirational district, will be connected by rail for the first time.

Tribal Empowerment – New and Improved Connectivity

Maharashtra: Nashik & Dhule

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani, Khargone, Dhar

About 30 lakh people will gain rail connectivity for the first time.

Religious Sites:

Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling near Nashik

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Aurangabad

Key Plans for the Railway Line

Khandesh and North Maharashtra will be connected with Madhya Pradesh at Mhow.

Mhow to Malegaon: Parallel to NH52.

Malegaon to Manmad: Parallel to the State Highway.

The line will join north of Manmad town.

Dhule - Nardana (50.6 km): Work is already in progress with 28% physical progress. The target completion is December 2027.

There Will Be 18 Railway Stations in MP and 16 in Maharashtra

A total of 34 railway stations will be built on this line from Indore to Manmad. Out of these, 30 will be new, while four already exist. Of the new stations, 17 will be in MP, making a total of 18. These stations are Mhow (existing), Kailod, Kamdpur, Jhadi Baroda, Sarai Talab, Neemgarh, Chiktya Bad, Gyaspur Khedi, Kothada, Jarwah, Ajandi, Baghadi, Kusmari, Julwania, Sali Kalan, Vanihar, Bavad, and Malwa (Maharashtra border).

There will be 16 stations in Maharashtra, three of which already exist. These stations are Sangvi, Loki, Shirpur, Dabakshi, Nadana (existing), New Dhule (existing), Lalingnan, Purampeda, Jhanj, Chhikahole, Malegaon, Yesgaon BK, Mehun, Chondhi, Khatgaon, and Manmad (existing).

The new railway line will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, enhancing efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.