 Around ₹18K Cr Indore-Manmad Rail Line Approved; Expected To Benefit Environment Equal To Planting 5.5 Crore Trees
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAround ₹18K Cr Indore-Manmad Rail Line Approved; Expected To Benefit Environment Equal To Planting 5.5 Crore Trees

Around ₹18K Cr Indore-Manmad Rail Line Approved; Expected To Benefit Environment Equal To Planting 5.5 Crore Trees

Madhya Pradesh will have 18 stations, including 17 new ones, while Maharashtra will have 16 stations, with three already existing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a new railway line project between Indore and Manmad on Monday at a total cost of approximately ₹18,036 crore.

Regarding the proposed new railway line, a press conference was held at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joined virtually, while Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, BJP State President VD Sharma, State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Shankar Lalwani attended the event in Indore.

Read Also
Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister...
article-image

CM Yadav announced that the 309 km long project, costing ₹18,036 crore, will be completed by 2029. The project will serve as both an economic and religious corridor for Madhya Pradesh. He emphasized that the project would not only benefit Madhya Pradesh but the entire nation due to its central location, improving direct connectivity from North to South and East to West.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that trains on this route would operate at a speed of 160 km/h, with signals managed by the Kavach system. Additionally, four railway warehouses will be constructed—two in Madhya Pradesh near Indore and in Ghyaspur Khedi (Dhar district), and two in Maharashtra at New Dhule and Malegaon. The route will also serve as a freight corridor. He mentioned that initially, a single line will be operated, but all 35 railway overbridges along the track will be built to accommodate a double line in the future, ensuring that no new bridges will need to be constructed.

FPJ Shorts
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
Read Also
Cabinet Approves Shortest 309 Km New Railway Line Project To Connect Biz Hubs Mumbai & Indore
article-image

Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to Connect JNPT Port in Mumbai

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appealed to CM Yadav and all state representatives to identify locations where Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals can be developed. The project will reduce logistics costs for cargo centers in Northern India, such as those in the Lucknow, Agra, Gwalior, and Kanpur belts, as well as in the Indore–Dhule–Bhopal region, to the gateway ports of JNPT and Mumbai. Made-in-Madhya Pradesh goods could be easily transported to any part of the world without any issues.

Railway Line Will Be Environmentally Friendly

The new railway line will save 138 crore kg of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to the amount absorbed by around 5.5 crore trees, making this railway line environmentally friendly.

Land Acquisition and Project Details

The railway project requires 1,701 hectares of land, of which 1,420 hectares will be privately acquired. The project spans 309.432 km, with 170.056 km in Madhya Pradesh and 139.376 km in Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh will have 18 stations, including 17 new ones, while Maharashtra will have 16 stations, with three already existing.

CM Describes the Railway Line as a "Development Line for Tribals"

CM Yadav stated that this railway line is crucial for the development of tribal communities, many of whom have migrated due to the lack of rail connectivity. The project is expected to halt this migration and foster development.

Read Also
MP Semptember 3 Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Continue In State; Alerts Issued For Dhar, Ratlam,...
article-image

Railway Line to Connect Important Religious Places

The new railway line will connect important religious places and enhance the market reach for regional products such as Nasik's onions and Malwa's potatoes. It will connect four Jyotirlingas from Mahakaleshwar to Trimbakeshwar. Additionally, people could directly travel to Shirdi from the city.

Important Towns

Madhya Pradesh: Baghadi, Jarwah, Neemgad, Sendhwa, Rajpur, Thikri, Dhar, Malwan

Maharashtra: Malegaon, Dhule, Zodge, Sindkheda, Shirpur

Barwani district, an aspirational district, will be connected by rail for the first time.

Tribal Empowerment – New and Improved Connectivity

Maharashtra: Nashik & Dhule

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani, Khargone, Dhar

About 30 lakh people will gain rail connectivity for the first time.

Religious Sites:

Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling near Nashik

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Aurangabad

Key Plans for the Railway Line

Khandesh and North Maharashtra will be connected with Madhya Pradesh at Mhow.

Mhow to Malegaon: Parallel to NH52.

Malegaon to Manmad: Parallel to the State Highway.

The line will join north of Manmad town.

Dhule - Nardana (50.6 km): Work is already in progress with 28% physical progress. The target completion is December 2027.

There Will Be 18 Railway Stations in MP and 16 in Maharashtra

A total of 34 railway stations will be built on this line from Indore to Manmad. Out of these, 30 will be new, while four already exist. Of the new stations, 17 will be in MP, making a total of 18. These stations are Mhow (existing), Kailod, Kamdpur, Jhadi Baroda, Sarai Talab, Neemgarh, Chiktya Bad, Gyaspur Khedi, Kothada, Jarwah, Ajandi, Baghadi, Kusmari, Julwania, Sali Kalan, Vanihar, Bavad, and Malwa (Maharashtra border).

There will be 16 stations in Maharashtra, three of which already exist. These stations are Sangvi, Loki, Shirpur, Dabakshi, Nadana (existing), New Dhule (existing), Lalingnan, Purampeda, Jhanj, Chhikahole, Malegaon, Yesgaon BK, Mehun, Chondhi, Khatgaon, and Manmad (existing).

The new railway line will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, enhancing efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Around ₹18K Cr Indore-Manmad Rail Line Approved; Expected To Benefit Environment Equal To Planting...

Around ₹18K Cr Indore-Manmad Rail Line Approved; Expected To Benefit Environment Equal To Planting...

MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday In Ujjain

MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday In Ujjain

MP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance...

MP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance...

Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister...

Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister...

Shocking! Five Minor Students Booked For Sodomising Junior In Madhya Pradesh's Government Boarding...

Shocking! Five Minor Students Booked For Sodomising Junior In Madhya Pradesh's Government Boarding...