 MP Semptember 3 Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Continue In State; Alerts Issued For Dhar, Ratlam, Dewas & More
This September started with heavy rains. On Monday, Bhopal recorded half an inch of rainfall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain is expected to continue in state for the next two days. On Tuesday, heavy rain alerts have been issued for eight districts in the Malwa-Nimar region, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Indore, Ratlam, Dhar, and Dewas. Bhind is also expected to receive rain. A low-pressure area is set to form over the Bay of Bengal from September 5, which could impact the state over the next 2-3 days.

This September started with heavy rains. On Monday, Bhopal recorded half an inch of rainfall. Rain was also reported in Indore, Raisen, Ujjain, Betul, Damoh, Shivpuri, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, and Tikamgarh, continuing through the night.

Due to heavy rain, all schools in Khargone were closed on Monday. In Ratlam, two people were swept away in the river along with their bike, and a search operation continued throughout the day.

On Tuesday, the weather in the state is expected to show mixed conditions. Heavy rain may continue in Malwa-Nimar, while sunshine is likely in Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, and Anuppur. Light rain with thunder is expected in other districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain.

