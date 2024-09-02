Anti-Encroachment Drive Bhopal: BMC Squad Takes Handcarts Away; Vendors Throws Samosa, Pani-Puri On Roads

Vendors throw eatables on road to confront BMC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adding salt to injury, BMC anti-encroachment squad not only confiscated handcarts of chaat sellers but also threw their goods on the road leading to a confrontation between the two sides.

Samosa, pani-puri and other eatables were thrown on roads as the BMC teams took away hand-carts and kiosks of the vendors at New Market on Sunday. Vendors confronted BMC anti-encroachment squads protesting the way they threw the eatables on roads.

Following the direction of collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh for making New Market no hawker zone, BMC’s teams swung into action. Vendors have been removed from New Market vicinity. Action was taken in the area around Rang Mahal on Saturday, while on Sunday, the anti-encroachment teams removed the hand-carts, kiosk from the area along Betwa Apartment side.

As per BMC, New Market periphery roads are literally being taken over by vendors, who have illegally set up kiosks and makeshift joints selling various items from tender coconuts, samosa,panipuri and other eatables leading to traffic congestion and many times, even accidents.

The situation is no different in front of TT Nagar police station here as there is no system in place to keep a check on the vendors occupying the roadsides to run business.