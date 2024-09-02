 Cabinet Approves Shortest 309 Km New Railway Line Project To Connect Biz Hubs Mumbai & Indore
The total cost of the project is Rs. 18,036 crore and will be completed by 2028-29

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the New Railway Line Project under the Ministry of Railways on Monday, at a total cost of approximately Rs. 18,036 crore.

The proposed new line between Indore and Manmad will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, thereby ensuring better efficiency.

The project is an outcome of the PM-GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity, made possible through integrated planning. It will offer seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

The project will cover six districts in two states, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, adding about 309 km to the existing network of Indian Railways.

Thirty new stations will be constructed along the route, improving connectivity to the aspirational district of Barwani. The new railway line will connect approximately 1,000 villages and serve a population of about 30 lakhs.

The project will boost tourism in the region by providing a shorter route connecting the western and southwestern parts of the country to central India. It will increase the number of tourists visiting various sites in the Ujjain-Indore region, including the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

Additionally, the project will provide direct connectivity from the Pithampur auto cluster (home to 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries) to JNPA's Gateway Port and other state ports. It will also directly connect millet-producing districts of Madhya Pradesh and onion-producing districts of Maharashtra, facilitating their distribution across northern and southern parts of the country.

