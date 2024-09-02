 Zonal Officer, Inspector Face Music As Indore Mayor Conducts Early Morning Inspection To Oversee ‘Swachhta’
The Mayor also directed that an inspector, who was found negligent in his duties, be relieved from his post.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A zonal officer and an inspector had to face music as Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday conducted an early morning inspection across various areas within Zone No 2 at Indore-4 assembly constituency only to find loopholes in cleanliness works.

Accompanied by health In-charge Ashwini Shukla, additional municipal commissioner  Devdhar Darwai, chief health officer Akhilesh Upadhyay, and other key officials, the Mayor visited critical areas including Malganj, Raj Mohalla vegetable market, Itwaria Bazaar, Biyabani, Nali-Bakhal,  Cloth Market, and Khajuri Bazaar.

During the inspection, Bhargav expressed his displeasure with the disorder and unsanitary conditions found at the Raj Mohalla vegetable market. He took swift action by ordering disciplinary measures against the zonal officer who had gone on leave without prior notice. The Mayor also directed that an inspector, who was found negligent in his duties, be relieved from his post.

In his remarks, Bhargav emphasized strict adherence to protocols, stating that any officer or employee who fails to report their absence in advance would face consequences. He further instructed the CSI (chief sanitation inspector) to take immediate action against individuals responsible for spreading garbage in the area.

Moreover, the Mayor ordered the relocation of temples built on roadsides to ensure the roads remain fully operational, and directed the additional commissioner to expedite the removal of a DP (distribution point) obstructing traffic in Itwaria Bazaar. He also called for the daily cleaning of toilets in the cloth market, responding to complaints about poor hygiene conditions there.

The president of the Market Association appealed to the Mayor for strict action against those who litter the area, to which the latter assured compliance. He also gave a three-day ultimatum to tea vendors to manage their waste disposal properly or face strict penalties. Additionally, the Mayor instructed penalties be imposed on NGOs neglecting cleanliness issues.

In a discussion on smart parking in the cloth market,  Bhargav urged the Market Association to issue parking passes to traders, ensuring better parking management. The Mayor concluded his inspection with a visit to a garden in the residential area. 

