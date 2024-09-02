Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Death Anniversary In Indore; Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Participates

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav announced that a committee will be established by the state government to promote the ideals, principles, personality and achievements of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

He made this announcement during a programme held at Gandhi Hall on the 229th death anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai. Sunday began with a ceremony held at 7:00 am at Rajwada, where 2,748 Parthiv Shivlings were worshipped and consecrated, this marked the 18th consecutive year of the Shivling worship ceremony at Rajwada.

The pooja event was led by the Datt Mauli Sadguru Anna Maharaj Sansthan which saw hundreds of devotees participating in the ritual under the guidance of Anna Maharaj.

लोककल्याण में ही जीवन की सार्थकता है!



लोकमाता अहिल्याबाई की 229 वीं पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित "अहिल्योत्सव" का दीप प्रज्ज्वलित एवं लोकमाता के चरणों में प्रणाम कर शुभारम्भ किया। इस अवसर पर लोकहित में कार्य करने वाले गुणीजनों को सम्मानित एवं पुरस्कृत कर शुभकामनाएं दीं।



देवी अहिल्याबाई… pic.twitter.com/YFQ6plLPPH — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 1, 2024

The programme commenced with the recitation of the Ganapati Atharvashirsha, followed by the Rudra Path chanted by female devotees of the Sansthan. Sadguru Anna Maharaj and the gathered devotees performed the Abhishek (ritual bathing) on the Parthiv Shivlings, made of clay, using milk and water.

After the worship, all the Shivlings were taken for immersion in the Narmada River. Clay idols of Lord Ganesha were distributed to the attendees at the end of the ceremony. Followed by this ceremony, another programme Guni Jan Samman, award distribution and Punya Smaran ceremony was held at Gandhi Hall around 3 pm, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Devi Ahilyabai's exceptional administrative skills, noting that her governance set standards that are relevant even after 300 years.

He remarked that even today's administrative system appears weak in comparison to that era's system. The CM emphasised that Devi Ahilyabai's efforts significantly elevated the pride and honour of the Malwa region throughout India.

He highlighted her dedication to Lord Shiva's worship across the country, considering it a matter of great fortune for all. “She has made a significant impact on the country with her benevolent and compassionate governance and she is a great torchbearer of Sanatan Dharma” he added. On this occasion, he presented the Guni Jan Samman to Shrikant Vasudev, who works in predominantly tribal areas.

#WATCH | Indore: Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Death Anniversary Of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar; CM Mohan Yadav, MP Shankar Lalwani Participate#IndoreNews #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kIdorocEgZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 1, 2024

He also distributed prizes to winners of Ahilya Utsav. Devi Ahilyabai's contributions in various fields, including women’s empowerment and large-scale management, have immortalised her legacy. The construction of separate ghats for men and women on riverbanks during her time is an example of her progressive thinking.

Following the programme, a Palki Yatra (palanquin procession) commenced amidst light rain, which added to the enthusiasm of the participants. The procession included members of the Bohra community dressed in traditional attire, accompanied by a band of Nepalese musicians. Women adorned in various traditional outfits rode horses, creating a colourful spectacle.

The procession proceeded from MG Road, Kothari Market, MG Road Police Station and Krishnapura Chhatris, passing through Rajwada before concluding at Gopal Temple. Executive members Ashok Daga, Sudhir Dedge and Ram Mundra informed that the palki was carried by devotees throughout the journey.

The ISKCON chariot was a major attraction of the procession. People from various communities, including the Bohra community, the Ahilya Sena with 20 young women and representatives from the Banjara, South Indian, Sikh and Sindhi communities, participated in the procession, all dressed in their traditional attire.

The Palki Yatra featured devotional singers from the Maa Ahilya Bhakti Sangeet organisation, including its president Kamal Ahuja, general secretary Shridhar Jharkar and secretary Gannu Maharaj, who sang bhajans while riding on a cart throughout the procession. Notable attendees at the event included former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, state minister Tulsiram Silawat, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and several other prominent political leaders.