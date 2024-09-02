Madhya Pradesh To Be First In Country To Transfer Title With Registry Using Latest Technology; Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | x

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the two phases Rajasva Mahabhiyan - Special Campaign for disposal of revenue cases for faster disposal of revenue cases have proved effective.

As many as 80 lakh revenue cases have been disposed of during the campaign, which has resolved land related cases. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh stands first in the country to have started the practice of nomination along with a registry using the latest technology.

The Revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0, which was launched from July 18 to August 31 for quick disposal of revenue cases, as many as 49 lakh 15 thousand 311 cases of transfer of titles, partition, record correction and map modification were disposed of. Also, more than 88 lakh e-KVYs have been completed.

Earlier, more than 30 lakh revenue cases were resolved in Revenue Maha Abhiyan 1.0. The first phase of the campaign continued from 15 January to 15 March 2024 during which more than 30 lakh revenue cases were resolved.

राजस्व महाअभियान 2.0 (18 जुलाई से 31 अगस्त)



जनसेवा का संकल्प और जन- जन की समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए प्रतिबद्ध मध्यप्रदेश सरकार...



राजस्व प्रकरणों के त्वरित निराकरण हेतु 18 जुलाई से 31 अगस्त तक आयोजित राजस्व महाअभियान 2.0 में नामांतरण, बंटवारा, अभिलेख दुरुस्ती और नक्शा तरमीम के… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 1, 2024

99.98% transfer case resolved

Several districts including Alirajpur, Ujjain, Umaria, Khargone, Guna, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Jhabua, Tikamgarh, Dindori, Datia, Damoh, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Niwari, Bhopal etc resolved 100 per cent pending cases of transfer of title. More than 99% of the cases have been resolved in the remaining districts.

Thus, a total of 99.98% of the pending devolution cases have been resolved. 100% resolution of mutation cases 100% resolution of pending partition cases has been done by all the districts.

मुझे इस बात की प्रसन्नता है कि मध्यप्रदेश सरकार के राजस्व मंत्रालय द्वारा लंबित पड़े प्रकरणों का निराकरण करने के लिए पहले राजस्व महाअभियान 1.O चलाया गया था, जिसमें लगभग 30 लाख प्रकरण हल हुए थे। मध्यप्रदेश सरकार द्वारा राजस्व महाअभियान 2.O के माध्यम से लगभग 50 लाख प्रकरणों का… pic.twitter.com/uv9z0Ud5mS — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 1, 2024

Records rectification pending records rectification cases have also been resolved 100 per cent by all the districts. Similarly, more than 50% of the pending map revision cases in Burhanpur, Khandwa, Pandhurna, Seoni, Betul and Jhabua districts have been resolved.