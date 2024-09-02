 Madhya Pradesh To Be First In Country To Transfer Title With Registry Using Latest Technology; Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh To Be First In Country To Transfer Title With Registry Using Latest Technology; Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Over 49 lakh cases of transfer of titles, partition, record correction and map modification disposed of during Revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | x

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the two phases Rajasva Mahabhiyan - Special Campaign for disposal of revenue cases for faster disposal of revenue cases have proved effective.

As many as 80 lakh revenue cases have been disposed of during the campaign, which has resolved land related cases. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh stands first in the country to have started the practice of nomination along with a registry using the latest technology.

The Revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0, which was launched from July 18 to August 31 for quick disposal of revenue cases, as many as 49 lakh 15 thousand 311 cases of transfer of titles, partition, record correction and map modification were disposed of. Also, more than 88 lakh e-KVYs have been completed.

Earlier, more than 30 lakh revenue cases were resolved in Revenue Maha Abhiyan 1.0. The first phase of the campaign continued from 15 January to 15 March 2024 during which more than 30 lakh revenue cases were resolved.  

article-image

99.98% transfer case resolved  

Several districts including Alirajpur, Ujjain, Umaria, Khargone, Guna, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Jhabua, Tikamgarh, Dindori, Datia, Damoh, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Niwari, Bhopal etc resolved 100 per cent pending cases of transfer of title. More than 99% of the cases have been resolved in the remaining districts.

Thus, a total of 99.98% of the pending devolution cases have been resolved. 100% resolution of mutation cases 100% resolution of pending partition cases has been done by all the districts.

article-image

Records rectification pending records rectification cases have also been resolved 100 per cent by all the districts. Similarly, more than 50% of the pending map revision cases in Burhanpur, Khandwa, Pandhurna, Seoni, Betul and Jhabua districts have been resolved.  

