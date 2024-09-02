 Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Fairness In Ahilya Path Project Amid Villagers' Concerns
Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Fairness In Ahilya Path Project Amid Villagers' Concerns

Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Fairness In Ahilya Path Project Amid Villagers' Concerns

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:27 AM IST
article-image
Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat | NavBharat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat has assured residents of eight villages that the construction of Ahilya Path, a major project proposed by Indore Development Authority (IDA), will not result in any injustice to the poor or common man.

Silawat made this commitment during an impromptu meeting at Residency Kothi, where villagers from Reoti, Bhoransala, Bardari and surrounding areas had gathered to voice their concerns.

In a show of solidarity, Silawat personally sat on the road outside Residency Kothi to listen to villagers' grievances. ‘The government, led by Dr Mohan Yadav, is committed to sensitivity and fairness,’ Silawat stated. ‘We are taking decisions that prioritise the interests of the poor and the common man,’ he added.

The minister’s assurances followed remarks from local leaders such as Pappu Sharma and Raju Thakur, who criticised the spread of misconceptions about the project.

Silawat, responding to these concerns, directed IDA chief executive officer Ramprakash Ahirwar, who was also present, to inspect the site and address any issues if they arise. ‘Rest assured,’ Silawat told the villagers, ‘no injustice will occur during the construction of Ahilya Path. We are dedicated to ensuring that the project benefits everyone without disadvantaging any individual.’

