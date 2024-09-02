Night Patrolling Team, Guard Foil Thieves' Bid To Loot Cash From ATM In Bhopal

Aurangabad: Thief Steals HDFC's ATM Machine With ₹7.46 Lakh Cash In Waluj | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident of an ATM machine being robbed was averted in the Nazirabad area of Bhopal on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. A band of thieves had gone to an ATM booth located in the area and tried to enter it.

The guard, however, suspected something fishy, and the patrolling police also passed through the area at the same time, after which the suspect turned circumspect and fled from the scene along with his accomplices, the police said.

Nazirabad police station TI Krishna Kumar told Free Press that in the meantime, the ATM’s guard informed the police, who began chasing the car borne by the suspects.

The cops also laid barricades in the Mankhayi area of Nazirabad to intercept the vehicle. The vehicle borne by the accused, however, broke through the barricades to escape from the scene.

TI Kumar said that one of the accused allegedly threw several pressure cookers from the car on the road to impede the movement of the police vehicle.

The police managed to have a narrow escape but halted at the scene, while the accused managed to steer the vehicle towards Shamshabad. They are being searched for, TI Kumar said.