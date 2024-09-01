Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release Date Postponed From Sept 6; CBFC Green Signal Awaited

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency | File

The release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has been postponed. The movie, in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "#BreakingNews... #Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut"

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has been embroiled in controversies for some time now. From facing backlash from several Sikh groups to not getting a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet, 'Emergency' is clearly having a tough time ahead of its release. However, amid the uproar, the film's team is quite optimistic.

"There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

Recently, actor and director Divya Khossla reacted to the ongoing controversy of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency'.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on Saturday night, Divya said, "I think it takes a lot of hard work to make a film. It's not an easy job. Kangana has acted and directed the film. So, hats off to her."

Earlier also the release date of the movie was postponed due to Kangana's fervent campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to Instagram, the makers of 'Emergency' shared a heartfelt poster expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support for Ranaut.

The message accompanying the poster highlighted Ranaut's commitment to her duties towards the nation and her political responsibilities during this crucial period.

However, later actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's announced the release date of the film. The movie was scheduled to release on September 6.

After her victory in the elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the ace actor announced the release date of her film with a new poster.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India's Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut's #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024.The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide."

Talking about the film, Kangana said in a statement, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.