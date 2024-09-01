 Actor Or Politician? Emergency Actress Kangana Ranaut Reveals Who She Would Marry
Kangana Ranaut always faced trouble with everything she thought would take her relationship to the next level

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut |

Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut talked about her thoughts on marriage, she also stated that she has been unable to find anyone because of the controversies and negative publicity around her. She always faced trouble with everything she thought would take her relationship to the next level.

She was questioned by the audience whom she would like to marry, either an actor or politician, during her conversation in Aap Ki Adalat. To which, she said, "Kya kahu main ab iss bare mein? Dekhiye, meri shadi ko leke bohut ache khyal hai... mujhe lagta hai ki har ek ko companion ki zaroorat hoti hai (Now, what do I say about this? My views on marriage are very good, I feel everyone should have a companion)."

Furthermore, the Queen actress revealed that her image has been damaged so much that people fear being around her. She also recalled an incident where her to-be-in laws were there at home and there was a summons, so even they ran away.

She added, "Mujhe lagta hai bache hone chahiya, lekin ab logo ne itna badnam kar rakha hai, meri shaadi nahi hone dete hai; mere court cases itne aa jate hai jab bhi kisi ke saath meri baat banni shuru hoti hai, toh police ghar pe aa jati hai, utha ke le jati hai, summons aa jate hai."

On the work front, Kangana is all set for the release of her directorial film Emergency. In the film, she will be portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

It also has an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film is based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.

