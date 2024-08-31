Kangana Ranaut On When She Opened Up About #MeToo Movement: 'I Was Left Alone, Became Problematic Person'

Kangana Ranaut |

Actress Kangana Ranaut talked about the Justice Hema Committee report and its impact on the Malayalam cinema industry. The actress is currently promoting her forthcoming film Emergency, and in an interview, she discussed the #MeToo movement as well as other sexual harassers in Bollywood.

She was questioned about the prevalent sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Kangana revealed that she was labelled problematic when she talked about it. "I had vocally spoken about it, in favour of the women. But then their silence was bought with money. I kept searching for them, but they vanished. Some of them signed a few films with the same people, and I kept searching for them. I am very disappointed with these women. I was left alone, and became the problematic person," she told The Lallantop.

She has been inspiring women and has always been vocal about them facing assault by influential people in the industry. The Hema Committee's report was initially submitted to the Kerala government in 2019. Kangana stated that if the report had been released at the time, it would have aided her and others who were working to raise awareness about sexual assault in other film industries.

In conclusion, she stated, "Those women came out, and then I was trying to build some pressure, but the voices were muffled. If this report was released back then, all the industries would have been united. I was left alone, and then they started filing cases, trying to put me behind bars."

Earlier this month, Director Ranjith, former General Secretary, and Joint Secretary of AMMA, Siddique, Baburaj, and many more faced a probe in sexual harassment cases.

On the work front, she is ready for the release of her directed film Emergency on Sept 6. The film, also starring Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Kangana Ranaut, and Renu Pitti.