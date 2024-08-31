'Journalism Ki Izzat Rakho': Kangana Ranaut Slams Media Portal For Posting 'Edited' Video Of Interview Ahead Of Emergency Release

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited and controversial film Emergency, has called out a media portal and YouTube channel for posting only 'edited' clips from her two-hour-long interview on social media.

On Friday, The Lallantop gave a glimpse of Kangana's interviews and revealed the topics on which the actress spoke. "This time our guest in 'Lallantop Baithaki' is BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. During the interview, Kangana gave her opinion on the farmers' movement and reservation. Also, what did she say about the 'independence in 2014' statement and meeting with PM Modi?" the post read. It was also mentioned that the full interview will be out soon.

However, reacting to the video, Kangana slammed the portal and wrote, "Arrey Lallan ji aur kitna edit karoge, aapke masters abhi bhi khush nahi hue aapse? Ek baar sara interview daalo, uncut, darte kyu ho?"

She added in a follow-up post, "Choice of music and small shots chopped from all over 2 hours chat and pasted out of context, wah!! Itna insecure feel ho raha hai ki it’s been 4 days my team is asking for whole interview but you still can’t put entire interview? aapne bulaya hum aa gaye lekin kuch toh journalism ki izzat rakho, ki sab bech diya?"

Choice of music and small shots chopped from all over 2 hours chat and pasted out of context, wah!! Itna insecure feel ho raha hai ki it’s been 4 days my team is asking for whole interview but you still can’t put entire interview? aapne bulaya hum aa gaye lekin kuch toh… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Kangana has been embroiled in a controversy ahead of the release of her film Emergency.

On Friday (August 30), the actress said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not given the certificate to her for Emergency and hopes that it comes on time otherwise she is determined to fight for it and go to court for her movie.

"While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats against members of censor board. This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can I actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden. This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country," she said in a video.

Emergency to be banned?

The film has also embroiled itself into controversies owing to the portrayal of Sikhs in the film. And now, the fear of a ban in Telangana looms over the film as the Sikh body in the state met high-profile government officials on Thursday.

As per reports, a delegation of the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir to discuss the portrayal of Sikhs in Emergency.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami had also demanded an immediate ban on the film, which he held portrays the character of Sikhs in a wrong way.