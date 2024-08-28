Kangana Ranaut Reveals Calling Out Rape, Item Number Culture On Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate: 'Been Talking About It For So Long, But..'

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Emergency, addressed the issues of sexism and exploitation of women. She talked about the Hema Committee Report and said that the industry was hiding it for 'six years.' The actress said that she has nothing to say about the film industry as it is a 'hopeless place.'

Speaking to India Today, Ranaut said that ten years ago, when she appeared on Aamir Khan's show Satyamev Jayate, she called out rape and item number culture, however, despite her efforts, the situation did not change. She added, "Same sexist cinema, promoting women violence, is doing better than ever. And, about this Kerala report, I have been talking about it for so long, but where did it go? It went nowhere."

Expressing disappointment at women, Kangana said that she is very disappointed in girls who promote item numbers, and who don’t take the onus of the sexualisation of young women.

"I am disappointed in women who do not promote other women’s work.” She added, “There are women who ask me why I am fighting. But whom am I fighting for? I have only lost opportunities," stated the Queen actress.

Kangana stated that she has put everything at stake, from her career to her choices and she also has cases on her. The actress said that she started the MeToo movement, which didn’t go anywhere.

Further, Ranaut added that she also started parallel feminist cinema and then she was attacked by women. "These women get to do these films because of me. I have actively fought for pay parity. I didn’t do Khan, Kapoor, or Kumar films. When my films like 'Emergency' do well, they are hiding. They are nowhere to be seen," concluded Kangana.