 Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Is A 'Hopeless Place', Calls Them 'Jealous': 'They Run Behind Talented People & Spoil Their Career'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Is A 'Hopeless Place', Calls Them 'Jealous': 'They Run Behind Talented People & Spoil Their Career'

Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Is A 'Hopeless Place', Calls Them 'Jealous': 'They Run Behind Talented People & Spoil Their Career'

Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen next in Emergency, talked about how people in Bollywood are jealous of talented people.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming political drama film, Emergency, which is also directed by her. Known for her bold statements, recently, the 38-year-old actress called Bollywood a 'hopeless place' and accused the industry of chasing after talented individuals only to sabotage their careers.

In the latest episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, Kangana said, "Bollywood is a hopeless place. Inka kuch nahin hone wala, because they are jealous of other talents, and if they find someone who is talented, they will run behind them and finish them, or they will spoil their career or boycott them."

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Says People Called Her 'Mad' For REJECTING Ram Leela Song: 'I Can't Do Item Numbers'...
article-image

The actress stated that the industry people tarnish the talented one's reputation with nasty PR. "Aapne jaise hi mediocre logo hote hain, unki ji huzoori karte hain. They become doormats because it is convenient. So that is not done. You can do things according to your convenience. Agar aisa ho toh koi banda, zindagi mein kuch kar hi naa paye," concluded Ranaut.

Read Also
'Sar Kaat Sakte Hai...': Kangana Ranaut Receives Death Threats Ahead Of Emergency Release, Seeks...
article-image

Ranaut also revealed that she and Deepika Padukone had the same driving school. When she saw Padukone drive her car, she also decided to take driving lessons seriously, but she ended up failing both her tests.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha Seat Vacated By Deepender Hooda
Haryana: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha Seat Vacated By Deepender Hooda
Navi Mumbai: Government Directs NMMC And CIDCO To Demolish 30 Illegal Structures On Landslide-Prone Belapur And Parsik Hills
Navi Mumbai: Government Directs NMMC And CIDCO To Demolish 30 Illegal Structures On Landslide-Prone Belapur And Parsik Hills
Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral
Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral
EPFO Faces Pressure From Pensioners' Body EPS-95 For ₹7,500 Minimum Pension And Full Medical Coverage
EPFO Faces Pressure From Pensioners' Body EPS-95 For ₹7,500 Minimum Pension And Full Medical Coverage
Read Also
'Enjoy Karenge, Daaru Peeyenge': Kangana Ranaut’s Old VIDEO Inviting Media To Manali During...
article-image

Meanwhile, Emergency is slated to release in theatres on September 6. The film was announced during the COVID pandemic and was rescheduled twice.

The movie features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Kangana will also reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu actor, R. Madhavan, in an untitled physiological thriller film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Is A 'Hopeless Place', Calls Them 'Jealous': 'They Run Behind Talented...

Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Is A 'Hopeless Place', Calls Them 'Jealous': 'They Run Behind Talented...

Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In...

Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In...

'Painful To See Him Under Pressure': Malayalam Actress Shweta Menon REACTS To Mohanlal's Resignation...

'Painful To See Him Under Pressure': Malayalam Actress Shweta Menon REACTS To Mohanlal's Resignation...

'We Loved Him...': Vicky Kaushal Was REJECTED For Broker's Role In Vidya Balan's Ghanchakkar,...

'We Loved Him...': Vicky Kaushal Was REJECTED For Broker's Role In Vidya Balan's Ghanchakkar,...

Himanshi Parashar Roped In For Maddam Sir 2? Actress Says THIS (Exclusive)

Himanshi Parashar Roped In For Maddam Sir 2? Actress Says THIS (Exclusive)