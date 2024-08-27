Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Is A 'Hopeless Place', Calls Them 'Jealous': 'They Run Behind Talented People & Spoil Their Career'

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming political drama film, Emergency, which is also directed by her. Known for her bold statements, recently, the 38-year-old actress called Bollywood a 'hopeless place' and accused the industry of chasing after talented individuals only to sabotage their careers.

In the latest episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, Kangana said, "Bollywood is a hopeless place. Inka kuch nahin hone wala, because they are jealous of other talents, and if they find someone who is talented, they will run behind them and finish them, or they will spoil their career or boycott them."

The actress stated that the industry people tarnish the talented one's reputation with nasty PR. "Aapne jaise hi mediocre logo hote hain, unki ji huzoori karte hain. They become doormats because it is convenient. So that is not done. You can do things according to your convenience. Agar aisa ho toh koi banda, zindagi mein kuch kar hi naa paye," concluded Ranaut.

Ranaut also revealed that she and Deepika Padukone had the same driving school. When she saw Padukone drive her car, she also decided to take driving lessons seriously, but she ended up failing both her tests.

Meanwhile, Emergency is slated to release in theatres on September 6. The film was announced during the COVID pandemic and was rescheduled twice.

The movie features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Kangana will also reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu actor, R. Madhavan, in an untitled physiological thriller film.