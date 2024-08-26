'Sar Kaat Sakte Hai...': Kangana Ranaut Receives Death Threats Ahead Of Emergency Release, Seeks Police Action (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Emergency, has requested Maharashtra, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Police to take action against those threatening to harm her amid the film's promotion. For those unversed, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami demanded a ban on the film, which he held portrays the character of Sikhs in a wrong way.

He alleged that the film has been made by Kangana, who remains in controversy due to her anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab expressions with the intention of character assassinating Sikhs, which the Sikh community cannot tolerate.

Now, a video is doing the rounds on social media Punjabi influencer Viky Thomas Singh is seen threatening Kangana with dire consequences.

He is heard saying in the video, "History cannot be changed. If they portray Sikhs as terrorists in the film, fir yaad rakhna jiska movie kar rahi hai uska kya scene hua tha. Remember who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. Jo hume ungli karte hai, vo ungli hi chatka dete hai hum... Agar hum sar katwa sakte hai toh sar kaat bhi sakte hai."

Another man in the video says, "Aap ye picture release karte ho toh sardaaron ne aapko chappal maarni hai. Laafa toh aapne kha liya. I'm a very proud Indian. If I spot you anywhere in my country and in my Maharashtra, I'm saying this, not just as a Sikh and a proud Marathi, but all my Hindu, Christian and Muslim brothers will also welcome you with chappals."

Former Bigg Boss contestant and controversial actor Ajaz Khan is also seen in the video. Take a look:

What is happening in our nation? People are openly threatening the life of BJP MP and Bollywood actress 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘂𝘁 simply for portraying India's history. Is it wrong to tell the story of the Iron Lady of India, who is celebrated as one of the country's strongest… pic.twitter.com/w1QWJhAkG3 — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) August 26, 2024

Soon after the video surfaced, several social media users expressed concern over Kangana's safety.

A user wrote, "What is happening in our nation? People are openly threatening the life of BJP MP and Bollywood actress 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘂𝘁 simply for portraying India's history. Is it wrong to tell the story of the Iron Lady of India, who is celebrated as one of the country's strongest Prime Ministers? Please, increase your security. We're genuinely concerned for your safety."

Kangana also reacted to the video and wrote, "Please look in to this @DGPMaharashtra @himachalpolice @PunjabPoliceInd."

About Emergency

Besides playing the role of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, Kangana has also directed Emergency. The film, also starring Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, is all set to hit the big screens on September 6, 2024.